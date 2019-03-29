Congress declares candidates for Mapusa, Shiroda Assembly constituencies

The Congress in Goa on Friday declared the names of the candidates for two of the three Assembly constituencies scheduled to go to bypolls and Lok Sabha polls on April 23.

Both the candidates are recent entrants to the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sudhir Kandolkar, former State Executive Committee member of the BJP, joined Congress after being denied ticket for the Mapusa constituency. He will now contest against Joshua D’Souza, son of Mapusa BJP MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, who died recently, leaving the seat vacant.

In the Shiroda constituency in south Goa, former BJP Industries Minister Mahadev Naik will contest against former Congress MLA Subhash Shirdokar, who recently joined the BJP, causing the bypoll.

Mr. Shirodkar had earlier defeated Mr. Naik to become the MLA for Shiroda constituency. Mr. Naik recently joined Congress after it was clear that Mr. Shirodkar will be contesting as the BJP candidate.

The declaration of the Congress candidate for Mandrem constituency has been delayed as there are multiple aspirants for the ticket.