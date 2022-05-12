Congress continues targeting NCP for betraying MVA

State Congress piqued over NCP-BJP understanding in zilla parishad polls, betraying agreement among parties of MVA

Maharashtra unit of the Congress continued its attack on ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on the second consecutive day reiterating that it backstabbed the party in the elections for zilla parishad and for panchayat samiti presidents.

““The NCP has backstabbed Congress despite all three parties in MVA having previously agreed upon bringing MVA in power in local bodies. The NCP openly joined hands with the BJP, which is unacceptable”Nana PatoleMaharashtra Congress president

On Wednesday, State Congress president Nana Patole, miffed over the NCP joining hands with the BJP at the Gondia zilla parishad had said, “The NCP has backstabbed Congress despite all three parties in MVA having previously agreed upon bringing MVA in power in local bodies. The NCP openly joined hands with the BJP, which is unacceptable.”

On Thursday, Mr. Patole reminded NCP of the written agreement between three parties, signed by himself, NCP state president Jayant Patil and Senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai. The agreement dated January 30, 2022, after the local body polls in the state, had stated that along with winning more seats, it is important that MVA brings as many presidents on these local bodies as possible by mutual coordination.

However, according to sources, behind Mr. Patole’s outburst also lies the arm-twisting tactics of NCP, which controls the finance department. Projects, especially of Congress ministers, get delayed or kept on hold. Congress party ministers have long been complaining internally about their projects being held up or getting delayed.

Recently, a group of party MLAs wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi complaining about its own ministers and lack of coordination by state leadership. They had also complained about lack of funds for developmental activities in their constituencies. The ministers too have been expressing discontent over constant obstructions to projects proposed by their departments. A Congress minister, on the condition of anonymity, said, “It seems these two parties want to frustrate us.”

