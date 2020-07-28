Congress concerned at Chinese firm getting power meter contract in Srinagar

The Congress on Tuesday expressed concern over a Chinese firm getting a contract to supply smart meters for power connections in Jammu and Srinagar and claimed that the company may be able to blackout these areas within minutes.
Addressing a virtual press conference, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said the Chinese company, Dongfang, had been sub-contracted to install two lakh smart meters with radio frequency (RF) technology in the two cities despite security concerns.
“BJP MP G. Kishan Reddy, now the Minister of State for Home Affairs, used to tweet about this company in 2017 against his own government,” Mr. Khera told reporters.
The Congress spokesperson alleged that the company not only had close links with the Chinese government and military but also worked in Pakistan.
“When that company is allowed to enter into a strategic area of a sensitive State like Jammu and Kashmir, then there are question marks, then these are worrying signs,” he said.
“If a company controls or has the RF technology of a smart meter, that company can access the data of the consumer, profiling of their consumption — everything that company will have access too. Also, that company, according to experts, can ensure a blackout in that area within minutes — within seconds,” Mr. Khera added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath