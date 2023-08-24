Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge makes poll-related appointments for Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly polls

August 24, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on August 24, made poll-related appointments for the upcoming Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections later this year.

Mr. Kharge named four AICC coordinators for the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, Mr. Kharge also set up a seven-member executive committee and appointed 23 general secretaries and 140 secretaries in the party’s State unit.

In a statement, Mr. Kharge appointed Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, ex-minister Harak Singh, MLA Kiran Choudhry and ex-MP Shamsher Singh Dullo as AICC coordinators for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

The Congress president has also approved the proposal of attaching B P Singh (secretary, AICC) and Rajendra Singh Kumpavat (former PRO, Rajasthan) with senior election observer Madhusudan Mistry, till the conclusion of the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, it said.

Earlier this month, the Congress set up a screening committee to finalise candidates for the assembly polls in Rajasthan. The setting up of the committee followed the appointment of election observers for the state.

Kharge sets up 7-member executive committee for Chhattisgarh

The executive committee of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee comprises Lal Ji Chandravanshi, Shakun Dahariya, Ganga Potai, Shiv Netam, Surendra Pratap Jaiswal, Vishnu Yadav and Bhola Ram Sahu, according to a statement issued by the party.

The reorganisation of the Congress’ Chhattisgarh unit comes over a month after the party appointed MP Deepak Baij, a prominent young tribal leader from Bastar region, as its state unit chief replacing Mohan Markam.

The major organisational change comes ahead of Assembly polls later this year. The Congress is looking to retain power in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

