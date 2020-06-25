Congress changes party nominee at last hour for Bihar council poll

The Congress on Thursday changed its nominee at the last hour for the Bihar Legislative Council poll, as its leader Tariq Anwar’s name was not found in the voters list.

He was replaced with working president of the State unit Sameer Kumar Singh.

Mr. Anwar’s name for the seat was finalised late on Wednesday night.

Under the ‘mahagathbandhan’ alliance, the Congress has just one candidate for the poll, scheduled to be held on July 6 for nine seats.

The party had received over 3,000 applications for the lone seat.

Mr. Anwar was with the Nationalist Congress Party before joining the Congress recently. He had been a Rajya Sabha member. He had also been the party MP from the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency several times.

“Sameer Kumar Singh has been made Congress candidate for the MLC poll as there was some glitch in the candidature of Mr. Anwar... his name was not in the voters list of Bihar but in the voters list of Delhi and according to rule, an MLC must have his name in the State’s voters list”, said senior Congress leader and party MLC Prem Chandra Mishra.

The RJD, JD(U) and BJP candidates have filed their nomination papers for the poll. The RJD and JD(U) have put up three candidates, while the BJP has fielded two nominees.

Thursday is the last date for filing nomination papers. The poll was slated to be held in April but was delayed due to COVID-19.