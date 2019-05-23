Congress candidate in Odisha shot at

Manoj Jena, the Congress candidate of Aska Assembly segment in Odisha’s Ganjam district, was seriously injured when a group of armed miscreants shot at him and hacked him with sharp weapons on the outskirts of Berhampur at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Anil Swain, an associate, was also seriously injured. The two were admitted in the MKCG medical college hospital here. Later they were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.