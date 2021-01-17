Congress calls 12-hour Tripura bandh to protest attack on PCC chief

Agartala

17 January 2021 19:38 IST

CPI(M) claims BJP cadre have also attacked party MP

The Congress has called a 12-hour general strike in Tripura on Monday to protest against alleged attack on its State president Pijush Kanti Biswas in Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district on Sunday. It said Mr. Biswas and his personal security guards had sustained injuries and blamed BJP supporters for the attack.

It said Mr. Biswas went to Bishalgarh to inaugurate a party office.

Party leaders Harekrishna Bhowmik and Baptu Chakraborty said: “His vehicle was damaged. The police rescued him and took him to a local hospital.”

The CPI(M) alleged that its leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jharna Das Baidya was attacked and her security staff were manhandled by the BJP supporters at Hafania locality near here. Party leader Pabitra Kar said at least 10 activists of the party’s youth and students’ fronts had sustained injuries.

“The residence of Jharna Das Baidya was also ransacked. The BJP is trying to demolish democracy.” He said their party office at Hafania was also damaged in simultaneous attacks.

The ruling BJP has opposed the strike call and denied involvement of party cadre in any of the incidents.