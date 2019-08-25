Congress bypoll pact with Left Front in Bengal gets Sonia nod

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has given her nod to a Congress-Left Front alliance in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the State, following the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election, top party sources said on Saturday.

Ms. Gandhi held a meeting with West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra in Delhi on Friday night and discussed various organisational issues, including the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the State, the sources said.

“We informed Ms. Gandhi about the seat adjustment we are having with the Left Front for the upcoming bypolls. She told us if the Left Front agrees, then both the parties should go for an alliance,” Mr. Mitra said.

Seat adjustment

The seat adjustment decision was taken by the Congress State leadership when the party had no president after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi from the post. The nod was given by Ms. Gandhi, who was chosen as the party’s interim president earlier this month.

Congress sources said Ms. Gandhi’s nod to the alliance is politically significant given the Trinamool Congress’ recent call for uniting of all opposition forces in Bengal in a bid to stop the march of the BJP in the State. “It is quite clear that Ms. Gandhi, despite sharing good relations with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, has chosen the Left for forging an alliance. One of the reasons is that in the 2021 Assembly polls, the fight will be against the TMC government. So just in the name of opposing the BJP, we can’t align with it [TMC],” a senior Congress leader.

The West Bengal Congress and the CPI(M) leaderships had recently sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly seats in West Bengal.

The State leaderships of the two parties have decided that Congress will contest the Kaliaganj seat in North Dinajpur district and Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, while the CPI(M)-led Left Front will contest the Karimpur seat in Nadia district.

The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy, while the election to the Kharagpur seat is being held as its MLA Dilip Ghosh, the State BJP chief, contested and won the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. Karimpur MLA Mahua Moitra of TMC had won the Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat.