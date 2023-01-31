Congress blames AAP govt. of doublespeak on corruption in Punjab 

January 31, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Congress on Monday cornered the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, accusing it of “doublespeak” on being tough and adopting zero tolerance against corruption.

Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, said there has been no action against former Cabinet ministers, including Fauja Singh Sarari and Dr. Vijay Singla, who were in soup over corruption.

The AAP formed the government in Punjab in March 2022, and since then it has seen two of its ministers leave the Cabinet over corruption controversies.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann went public through a video clip announcing action against the then Health Minister, Dr. Vijay Singla for being corrupt. Subsequently, Bhagwant Mann even dropped him from the Cabinet and got him arrested by the State police. However, even after so many months, Dr. Singla continued to work as an important member of the Aam Aadmi Party, as he was never expelled from the primary membership. This shows that the entire exercise of expelling the Minister from the Cabinet was a mere sham and a political drama only to garner votes in the Sangrur Lok Sabha by-poll, which was held in June last year,” Mr. Bajwa said.

Last year, Dr. Vijay Singla, the then Health Minister, was dismissed from the Cabinet over allegations of corruption. He was charged with seeking a 1%-commission on tenders for contracts, etc in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Mr. Bajwa said that similarly no action has been taken against Mr. Sarari, who had come under a cloud in September last year after an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between him and a close aide surfaced in which the duo purportedly discusses a plan to ‘extort money’ from officials and transporters. Responding to the accusations, Mr. Sarari said that he was innocent and the audio was doctored.

“It was only after pressure from the Opposition that Mr. Sarari finally quit in January this year from the Cabinet. However, till date no action has been initiated against him for the corruption he had planned,” Mr. Bajwa said.