Congress, BJP MLAs in Manesar hotel?

A glimpse of the crowd outside ITC Grand Bharat hotel in Manesar

A glimpse of the crowd outside ITC Grand Bharat hotel in Manesar   | Photo Credit: Ashok Kumar

There have been no official statements from both parties.

Even as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of luring his party MLAs, some Congress legislators were reported to have been brought to a five-star hotel in Haryana's Manesar on Saturday evening. However, there was no official confirmation of this development.

Several television crews, including national and local Rajasthan news channels, were stationed outside the ITC Grand Bharat hotel in Manesar since Sunday morning. A correspondent of a local Rajasthan channel outside the hotel said that he had been stationed there since midnight of Sunday night after reports that the hotel was booked for MLAs.

Barricades were put outside the hotel and a Police Control Room vehicle was also deployed. A senior Haryana BJP leader claimed that several BJP legislators from the BJP had also been brought to the hotel on Saturday evening, along with the Congress MLAs. The leader said the BJP MLAs were also brought since they were considered vulnerable.

In March, some 100 BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh were also brought to this hotel in March this year during political crisis in the state.

