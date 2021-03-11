Congress, BJP in Rajasthan demand river water share

The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP in Rajasthan have joined hands to get surplus Yamuna river waters from Tajewala head in Haryana as the State’s share under the inter-State river water agreement of 1994. Rajasthan has not been getting 1,917 cusecs of water from the Tajewala barrage stipulated by the Central Water Commission (CWC) in 2003.
The State government has sent a proposal to the CWC with a detailed project report for bringing water from Tajewala head through pipelines, along with a memorandum of understanding forwarded to the Haryana government for the project’s implementation.
Project report
Public Health Engineering Minister B.D. Kalla said here that the detailed project report, originally drafted in 2019, had been revised with a provision of ₹31,366.86 crore for the project’s two phases. The CWC had earlier approved the proposal on the condition of the Haryana government’s consent to the plan. “The Haryana government didn’t even allow us to conduct a survey. We were forced to carry out the survey with our experts riding in a helicopter,” Mr. Kalla said. He said he had also spoken to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about Haryana’s “intransigent attitude”.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore moved a call attention motion on the issue in the Assembly on Monday and was assured of the BJP’s support to the government’s efforts.
