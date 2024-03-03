Congress biggest enemy of peace, development: Himanta Biswa Sarma

March 03, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 2 hit out at the Congress, labelling the grand old party as the "biggest enemy of peace and development".

He termed the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as a "fight between anarchism and democracy", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing for the latter.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati, Mr. Sarma said, "These people (Congress) are not only the biggest enemy of development, but also of our civilisation. They are the biggest enemy of peace and development." "At a time when India is witnessing civilisational triumph, if they oppose growth, how can they say they like India? They want anarchism and our prime minister wants development. This election is precisely a fight between anarchy and democracy," the CM claimed.

He termed the polls a fight between "those who want to see India as 'vishwa guru' (world leader) and those who want it to remain an inferior country".

"Modi has transformed India completely and the people of India are with him," he added.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Sarma said, "He came to Assam and destroyed 90% of Congress, now only 10% is left."

