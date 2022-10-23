Congress banks on anti-incumbency, Virbhadra's legacy in Himachal Pradesh polls

Congress has also made a host of promises to woo the voters in Himachal Pradesh

PTI New Delhi
October 23, 2022 17:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Riding on the anti-incumbency factor and raising issues like price rise and unemployment, the Congress in Himachal Pradesh is banking on the legacy of Virbhadra Singh to stage a comeback in the hill State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand old party is, however, faced with internal rumblings and defections of some of its old timers in the recent past that may affect its performance at the hustings.

Also Read
Hill race: On Himachal Pradesh Assembly election

Though the party has fielded some young leaders, including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya and ex-minister B.D. Bali's son Raghubir Bali, it failed to field some of its Youth Congress leaders in the November 12 Assembly polls.

Besides, the presence of a tall leader like Virbhadra Singh, who has steered the party to many a victory, is missing this time, even though the party is banking on his legacy as his wife Pratibha Singh is leading the charge currently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has also made a host of promises to woo the voters in the State. These include restoration of old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, payment of ₹1,500 to women and government jobs to all those working on outsourced employment, which are catching the attention of voters so far.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Himachal has seen alternate governments of the BJP and the Congress for many decades now and that is what the Congress has pinned its hopes on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app