Congress backs MNF govt. over refugee issue

Aizawl

26 March 2021 01:32 IST

The Opposition Congress in Mizoram on Thursday backed Chief Minister Zoramthanga on the issue of Myanmarese nationals taking refuge in the State and said that the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to stop illegal migration of people from that country is unacceptable.

State Congress president and five-time former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla said that though the ruling Mizo National Front is an ally of the BJP, he wants the party to disobey the MHA order which also directed four Northeastern States to ensure speedy deportation.

