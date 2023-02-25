Congress attacks BJP, AAP over Punjab police station attack

February 25, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - NAVA RAIPUR (CHHATTISGARH)

The Congress today blamed both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party— who rule at the Centre and Punjab respectively,— for mishandling the law and order situation emerging from the threat posed by radical self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh, in the northern State.

The Congress’s reaction came after armed supporters of Amritpal Singh— who is often described as a Khalistan sympathiser— broke through barricades and stormed into a police station complex in Ajnala on Thursday. They said they would camp there till they were “assured” that Lovepreet Singh ‘Toofan’, an aide of Amritpal Singh arrested in a case of assault and kidnapping— was set free.

While the police present at the spot refrained from taking any action, Mr. Lovepreet Singh was set free after a local court issued the release order. The order came after the police presented an application for Mr. Lovepreet Singh’s discharge.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the party’s 85th plenary session here, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his silence and Centre for not stepping in when a police station was attacked in a crucial border State like Punjab. At one point, the party also accused the BJP and AAP of colluding.

Complete failure

“First, we want to ask Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann...on one hand you are holding an investment summit and on the other near the border, disinvestment [a reference to the incident at the police station] is happening. If such a situation arises how will investments come,” said Mr. Bajwa.

“This is a complete failure and I want to assure the people of Punjab that the Congress was standing with them, is standing with them and those forces that want to weaken Punjab and India, we will stand strongly against them,” said Mr. Bajwa flanked by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and other leaders from Punjab.

He also termed the storming of Ajnala police station as a failure of the central investigative agencies, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Congress president, further alleged that the Centre wanted Punjab’s situation to deteriorate further so that it would be able to establish its rule there. He asserted that “99.99% people in Punjab did not want Khalistan”.

