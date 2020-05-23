Other States

Congress arranges buses for Kerala students stranded in Bhopal

The party has been sending buses as soon as they receive instructions and information about stranded students from the southern state.

The step was taken after the stranded students contacted Rahul Gandhi, who in turn informed Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath

The Congress has arranged for transport for students from Wayanad and other parts of Kerala who were stuck in the Madhya Pradesh capital due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a party leader said on Saturday.

Wayanad is the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The step was taken after the stranded students contacted Rahul Gandhi, who in turn informed Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, the state Congress leader said.

“One such bus carrying the students, including those from Wayanad, left for Kerala on Saturday morning,” Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell in-charge Jitu Patwari said.

He said the party has been sending buses as soon as they receive instructions and information about stranded students from the southern state.

Mr. Patwari said such arrangements have also been made for the students stranded in Bhopal who belong to other districts, including Indore, of Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, the Congress and the Uttar Pradesh government had locked horns over plying of buses for migrant labourers in the BJP-ruled northern state.

