Congress appoints Kumari Selja as Haryana unit chief

Congress leader Kumari Selja has been appointed as the new State party president of Haryana. She said that it’s a huge responsibility and seeks everybody’s support.

“It is a huge responsibility on my shoulders; all of us will have to work together. We are committed to the Party's ideology,” said Ms. Selja. Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda shared his views on being appointed as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee. He thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that Party has taken a decision and he respects it.