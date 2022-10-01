Congress appoints Brijlal Khabri as Uttar Pradesh unit chief

File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Congress on October 1, 2022 appointed Brijlal Khabri as the chief of its Uttar Pradesh unit, a party statement said.

Party president Sonia Gandhi also appointed six regional heads in the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

The regional heads are Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Ajai Rai, Virendra Chaudhary, Nakul Dubey, Anil Yadav and Yogesh Dixit.

The appointments come months after Ajay Lallu resigned as the state unit chief after the party's crushing defeat in the assembly polls.