Congress appoints Baghel as senior observer to coordinate Nyay Yatra, party activities in Bihar

January 27, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The appointment comes at a time when power politics in Bihar has intensified

PTI

File picture of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday appointed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as its senior observer to coordinate the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and other party activities in Bihar with immediate effect.

The appointment comes at a time when power politics in Bihar has intensified amid strong indications that Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mr. Baghel as senior observer to coordinate the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and other party activities in Bihar, a statement issued by the party's general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is on a two-day break from January 26 to 27 and will restart from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

It is expected to enter Bihar on January 29 and return to West Bengal again on January 31 via Malda.

Gandhi is undertaking the over 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai.

