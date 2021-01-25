Congress announces panels for poll-bound Assam

Party carefully makes a balance among different factions of State committee.

The Congress on January 25 announced eight panels ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam around April-May.

The composition of the panels has been carefully made to balance different factions of the Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

While APCC chief Ripun Bora will head the pradesh election committee, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Debabrata Saikia will be its vice-chairman.

Senior leader and MP Pradyut Bora will head the campaign committee that has 50 members.

Former Lok Sabha MP Shushmita Dev is a member of the campaign and the election management committees.

While Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, son of three-term former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, will be heading the manifesto committee, Deputy CLP leader Rokibul Hussain will head the publicity committee.

Party president Sonia Gandhi had also appointed senior leaders and Chief Ministers as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers in poll-bound States.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is the observer for Assam, a State that was once a bastion of the party but lost to the BJP in the 2016 Assembly polls.