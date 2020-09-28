Other States

Congress announces nine candidates for M.P. bypoll

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the by-election in Madhya Pradesh, featuring two former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who had switched over recently.

Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, released the list containing names of nine candidates after approval of party president Sonia Gandhi. On September 11, the party had announced names of 15 candidates, including those in the fray for the 11 reserved seats.

Candidates from Gwalior East Satish Sikarwar and from Surkhi Parul Sahu had recently switched over to the Congress from the BJP. They are likely to face a challenge from former legislators and supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Munnalal Goyal and Minister Govind Singh Rajput, members of the BJP which is yet to announce its candidates. Besides, two other former BJP leaders had found their names in the first list.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates for the remaining four seats — Mehgaon, Malhara, Morena and Biaora — of 28 up for contest in the 230-member Assembly.

While 22 seats were vacated after Congress legislators resigned in March, bringing down the Kamal Nath government, by-election has become imminent on another three seats as legislators quit later. All the 25 former legislators joined the BJP later, 19 pledging support to Mr. Scindia, Rajya Sabha MP. Whereas, three seats fell vacant owing to deaths of sitting MLAs.

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2020 2:39:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/congress-announces-nine-candidates-for-mp-bypoll/article32710036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story