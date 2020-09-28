Congress announces nine candidates for M.P. bypoll

Two former BJP leaders in the fray.

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the by-election in Madhya Pradesh, featuring two former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who had switched over recently.

Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, released the list containing names of nine candidates after approval of party president Sonia Gandhi. On September 11, the party had announced names of 15 candidates, including those in the fray for the 11 reserved seats.

Candidates from Gwalior East Satish Sikarwar and from Surkhi Parul Sahu had recently switched over to the Congress from the BJP. They are likely to face a challenge from former legislators and supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Munnalal Goyal and Minister Govind Singh Rajput, members of the BJP which is yet to announce its candidates. Besides, two other former BJP leaders had found their names in the first list.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates for the remaining four seats — Mehgaon, Malhara, Morena and Biaora — of 28 up for contest in the 230-member Assembly.

While 22 seats were vacated after Congress legislators resigned in March, bringing down the Kamal Nath government, by-election has become imminent on another three seats as legislators quit later. All the 25 former legislators joined the BJP later, 19 pledging support to Mr. Scindia, Rajya Sabha MP. Whereas, three seats fell vacant owing to deaths of sitting MLAs.