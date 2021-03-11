Congress announces list of 26 candidates for Assam polls

The Congress on Wednesday announced a list of 26 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls.
Tamal Kanti Banik has been fielded from Silchar, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan from Nalbari, Suresh Bohra from Barhampur and Swapan Kar from Lumding, according to the list.
This is the third list of the party for the Assam polls. It had earlier announced lists of 40 and three candidates on two separate occasions.
Meanwhile, the party also named Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as observers for the Assam assembly polls.
In January, the Congress had appointed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the party's general secretary Mukul Wasnik and senior leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan as senior observers for the Assam assembly polls.
The Congress is contesting the forthcoming polls as a part of the "Grand Alliance" along with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.
Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
