Congress aims to convert minorities into a vote bank: Haryana CM

Manohar Lal was addressing a training camp for BJP’s minority communities morcha

:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday said the Congress’ aim had always been to only rule the country and convert the minorities into a vote bank, but the Bharatiya Janata Party believed in taking every one along and wanted everyone to progress.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day training camp for party’s minority communities morcha at the BJP’s state office here.

Addressing the morcha workers and office-bearers, the Chief Minister said the Congress created insecurity among the minorities showing them the fear of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, but the minority communities had gradually seen through the ideology and selfishness of the Congress and understood the BJP policies which are in the national interest.

He said the Congress enjoyed power for 55 years and never thought beyond its own house and family.

Mr. Lal said the Atal Behari Vajpayee government was dependent on other parties, but the minorities, especially the Muslims, have shown faith in the BJP since the full-majority government of Narendra Modi was formed in 2014.

Referring to the neighouring countries, the Chief Minister said it was only possible in India that a woman from a backward class was elected the President of the country. “While Droupadi Murmu was taking the oath for the President of India, the neighbouring Bangladesh and Pakistan are facing turbulence. The President of a country has fled. There is no peace,” said Mr. Lal.

The Chief Minister, in a lighter vein, said that when East and West Germany can reunite, the merger of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh was also possible.

He said that country was marching ahead under the leadership of Mr. Modi and the BJP would return to power at the Centre and in Haryana in 2024.

Four sessions were held on the first day of the training camp enlisting the achievements of the BJP government, and discussing the role of minority communities lagging behind in social development.