Congress acts on Pilot complaints, Maken is new general secretary for Rajasthan

Days after the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan won the trust vote in the Assembly, the Congress on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for the State. The party also announced the three member committee to look into the issues raised by the rebel Congress MLAs.

Apart from Mr. Maken, who replaces Avinash Pande as the AICC general secretary, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal are members of the committee.

The move will be seen as Congress’ attempt to quickly move on from the month-long rebellion by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs that had paralysed Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Replacing Mr Pande was one of the issues raised by the rebels.

Refusing to talk about the month-long rebellion while speaking with The Hindu, Mr. Maken said, “I would like to thank my leaders Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for reposing faith in me.”

Mr Maken, along with Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had been camping in Jaipur for over a month, and has been rewarded for ensuring the survival of the Congress government in Rajasthan.