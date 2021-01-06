Congress, AAP in war of words over farm laws

The ruling Congress and the main Opposition Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab were on Wednesday embroiled in a war of words surrounding the new farm laws.
AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha and Kisan Wing president MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should resign immediately in the backdrop of a statement by Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu admitting that all the three laws were applicable in the State.
At a press conference, the AAP leaders accused the Congress party of betraying the farmers by enforcing the Centre’s anti-farmers laws and lying to them about it.
Capt. Amarinder hit back saying Mr. Ashu’s statement had been mischievously twisted.
“Punjab was the first State to have opposed the laws and, in fact, passed amendment Bills to negate their dangerous impact on agriculture,” he said, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading misinformation.
Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the controversial laws and talk to the farmers, Capt. Amarinder said, “The farmers have made their stand very clear — that the laws should be repealed. It is the job of the government of India to listen to them.” The Centre can bring in new laws after due consultation with the farmers, he said, pointing out that the Constitution has been amended many times and can be done again for the revocation of the recently enacted legislations.
