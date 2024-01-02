GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Congress a thing of the past in Punjab, Delhi'

On talks among the INDIA bloc parties over seat sharing in Punjab, he said the matter would be deliberated in the alliance’s meeting

January 02, 2024 07:04 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Fissures between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents came to the fore again, as Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann on January 1 took a dig at the Congress, calling it “a thing of the past” in the State and Delhi.

“In Punjab and Delhi, a mother can narrate the smallest story in the world to her child: ‘Ek thi Congress’ (once there was a Congress),” Mr. Mann told reporters here, in response to a question on the Punjab Congress’ reluctance to join hands with AAP’s State unit for the 2024 general election.

On talks among the INDIA bloc parties over seat sharing in Punjab, he said the matter would be deliberated in the alliance’s meeting. He said the parties are fighting for the country, and if the Constitution is saved, everything else shall exist.

Many senior Punjab Congress leaders — including Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa — have been critical of a tie-up with AAP, and repeatedly asked the central leadership not to join hards with the ruling party in the State. Mr. Bajwa had even equated the alliance with AAP as the “death warrant of the Congress”.

Mr. Mann also hit out at the BJP-led Centre, after it termed as “baseless” his criticism over excluding Punjab’s tableau for the Republic Day parade. The CM said that by excluding Punjab’s tableau — which paid tribute to martyrs including Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, Sukhdev Thapar, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago, Ghadari Babe — the Centre is trying to belittle their contribution and sacrifice.

“This grave insult to great patriots and national leaders cannot be tolerated,” he said, adding that Punjab would not showcase its tableau at the Bharat Parv at the Red Fort.

