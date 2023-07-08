Congress a combination of plunder and deceit, says Narendra Modi

July 08, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - JAIPUR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 8 described the Congress as a combination of “plunder and deceit”. Alleging that its government in Rajasthan was “neither honest nor stable”, he said that people in the State would vote out the party in the upcoming Assembly election because of it.

The Congress had entered a “bye-bye mode” fearing its impending defeat in the State, he added.

“There is only one meaning of the Congress: Loot Ki Dukaan and Jhooth Ka Bazaar,” Mr. Modi said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s oft-repeated remarks about his party — ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ (shop of affection) in ‘Nafrat Ka Bazaar’ (market of hatred). The Prime Minister was addressing a BJP rally at Naurangdesar village in Bikaner district after dedicating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth more than ₹24,300 crore.

Mr. Modi said the public anger against the Congress government had increased so much that it would take no time to unseat it. The defeat of Congress was so certain that the Ministers and MLAs had started vacating their government bungalows, he said, adding that the ruling party had caused “significant harm” to the State over the past four-and-a-half years.

Mr. Modi alleged that the Congress — plagued with internal rift and dissension — had promoted corruption, crime and politics of appeasement. “Under the Congress rule, protectors have become predators... Rajasthan tops the list in crimes against women. The entire government machinery here is busy in protecting the rape and murder accused,” he said.

Accusing the ruling Congress of failing to develop a robust infrastructure for power, water and public amenities, Mr. Modi said the State government had even failed to make use of the Central schemes for which large funds were sanctioned. Rajasthan, which should have been at the top in implementing the schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, was among the least-performing States, he added.

Mr. Modi lashed out at the attitude of Congress leaders, who he said had the habit of defaming the country when they went abroad. “When it is in power, the Congress makes the country hollow... When out of power, it defames the country by abusing it,” he said, while calling upon the people to elect a “double engine government” in Rajasthan.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and BJP State president C.P. Joshi were among those who attended the rally. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was present at the official function where the Prime Minister earlier inaugurated the development projects.

Mr. Modi dedicated to people a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, the first phase of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor, a Bikaner-to-Bhiwadi power transmission line and a 30-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital at the official function.