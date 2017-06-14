Congress leader sacked for calling Rahul ‘Pappu’

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar on Tuesday removed Meerut district president of the party Vinay Pradhan for addressing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’ in the party's local WhatsApp group.

Vinay Pradhan had on written a long post praising Mr. Gandhi for avoiding a lavish lifestyle and being “people’s leader”.

“Rahul Gandhi is also known as Pappu by a section of people in this country. People of this country are witness to the fact that Pappu has never taken to lavish life style. Pappu never took part in the parties thrown by industrialists like Adani and Ambani because Pappu knew he would that these people would only exploit the common people’s resources. Pappu could have easily become the Prime Minister of this country but he did not,” goes the long post of Mr. Pradhan on the social media group

After Mr. Pradhan’s post went viral, the district party spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi wrote to the senior party leaders leading to Mr. Pradhan’s removal from all party posts.

Ramkrishna Dwivedi, the chairman of the disciplinary committee removed Mr. Pradhan after consulting with Mr. Babbar.