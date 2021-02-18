Cong. wins Mohali municipal corporation polls

The ruling Congress in Punjab won the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) municipal corporation polls on Thursday.
The Congress won 37 of the 50 wards while 13 wards were won by independents. The results were declared a day after results of the other seven municipal corporations were announced as the State Election Commission had directed re-polling in two wards of Mohali.
Senior Congress leader and Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the voters clearly rejected the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP.
Meanwhile, nine independent councillors, who were elected to the Moga Municipal Corporation, one from Pathankot and two from the Sujanpur Municipal Council joined the Congress in the presence of State Congress president Sunil Jakhar.
Mr. Jakhar said the people of Punjab had voted for the pro-people policies of the Congress and its government and independent councillors had joined the party as they were impressed by the tremendous development in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath