Cong. top leadership ‘absent’ from Haryana poll campaign

As the Haryana Assembly election draws closer, campaigning by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is at its peak with top leaders hitting the ground with back-to-back rallies. However, the Congress’ top central leadership is yet to be seen in a combat mode.

With less than four days left as the State goes to the poll on October 21, Congress party’s former president Rahul Gandhi has so far addressed only one rally in Haryana. Party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally at Mahendragarh on October 18, which will be her first rally. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who campaigned in the State during the Lok Sabha poll, is yet to participate in the Assembly election campaign.

On the other hand, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have addressed several rallies in an attempt to ensure that the party achieves its target of winning more than 75 seats. The campaigning will come to a close on October 19.

Political experts feel that the reluctance of the Congress’ top leadership to campaign would have not only left the party worker demotivated, but also led to a perception among people that the party is not confident of putting up a good show in the polls.

“Congress’ top leadership’s negligible participation in the campaign could be because of their lack of confidence after the recent debacle in the Lok Sabha poll. In Haryana, the Congress had been suffering from intense factionalism. In such a scenario, the role of the central leadership becomes all the more important... it works like a glue, which binds everyone... If any leader from the ‘Gandhi-Nehru family’ comes, it works as a unifying factor within the party. Central leadership should have been more active,” said Ashutosh Kumar, professor of Political Science at Panjab University.