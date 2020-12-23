Cong. to select executive body soon

Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra with AICC general secretary Ajay Maken.

JAIPUR

23 December 2020 01:34 IST

Rajasthan Cabinet expansion, reshuffle to be done later: Dotasra

A relatively small executive body of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee is likely to be appointed here by December-end, ahead of the expansion and reshuffle of the State Cabinet. The claimants to different positions have been making rounds of New Delhi for the last one week to meet the party leaders.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, who met AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Sunday, said here that a small number of organisational appointments would be made this month, followed by the release of a larger list next month. The latter will include appointments to the district and block-level committees.

The AICC had dissolved all working committees, departments and cells of the PCC during the political turmoil in July this year. Mr. Pilot was sacked as the PCC president and Mr. Dotasra appointed in his place.

With the reconstitution of the ruling party’s executive, new appointments will be made to the posts of general secretaries, vice-presidents and secretaries. Mr. Dotasra, who is also the Education Minister, said senior leaders would be given important positions, while the youths may be appointed as PCC secretaries.

Mr. Pilot also met Mr. Maken in New Delhi for two hours on Monday, giving rise to speculation that his opinion had been sought. The faction supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is alert on the issue of appointments, as the party leadership faces the task of giving adequate representation to all sections.

After its formal appointment, the PCC executive may be expanded on the basis of feedback received from the State’s seven divisions.

According to party sources, while Mr. Maken will try to strike a balance between the rival factions, the MLAs who worked hard in the polls for urban bodies, Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis would expect to get their aides and confidantes adjusted at important positions in the party structure.

Mr. Maken is also scheduled to visit Rajasthan in the month-end.