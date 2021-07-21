Cong. to protest against snooping

Rajasthan unit workers to lay siege to Raj Bhawan, demand probe by SC

The Congress workers in Rajasthan will lay siege to Raj Bhawan here on Thursday over the Pegasus snooping controversy and stage a massive demonstration. They will demand sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and an inquiry by the Supreme Court into the matter.

‘Probe PM’s role’

They will submit a memorandum to Governor Kalraj Mishra with these demands.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said here on Tuesday that a probe also be held against Prime Minister Narendra Modi because the circumstantial evidence suggested that the snooping could not have been carried out without the concurrence of those sitting in the highest offices of power.

“Those in the high echelons of power have committed an illegal and anti-national act. Their real character has been exposed by the Pegasus episode,” Mr. Dotasra said at a press conference here. He said even the BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, were spied on through the tapping of phones of their personal secretaries. “They have not spared anyone... They spied on their own leaders, while conspiring to completely finish the Opposition. The truth behind dropping some Ministers in the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle should also be exposed,” Mr. Dotasra said.

Hitting back at the Congress and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore said the State government in a reply to a question by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf in the House had admitted that it had tapped phones. “The government should first clarify whose phones were tapped. The CM’s OSD is the accused in an FIR registered with the Delhi police in connection with the phone tapping.”