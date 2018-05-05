Cong. to not contest Bhandara-Gondia

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that his party would not contest the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypoll later this month.

The vice president of Maharashtra unit of Congress and former MP from this constituency, Nana Patole, had staked a claim on this seat after senior NCP leader Praful Patel had declared that NCP would field a candidate with Congress support.

Following a meeting with the Congress president in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Patole told reporters, “Rahul Gandhi has decided to leave this seat for the NCP to give a message of unity and alliance. I have accepted his decision. Now, winning this election (for NCP) is my responsibility.” The NCP is likely to field Mr. Patel or his wife Varsha.

The last date for filing of nominations is May 10.