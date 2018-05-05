Cong. to not contest Bhandara-Gondia

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that his party would not contest the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypoll later this month.
The vice president of Maharashtra unit of Congress and former MP from this constituency, Nana Patole, had staked a claim on this seat after senior NCP leader Praful Patel had declared that NCP would field a candidate with Congress support.
Following a meeting with the Congress president in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Patole told reporters, “Rahul Gandhi has decided to leave this seat for the NCP to give a message of unity and alliance. I have accepted his decision. Now, winning this election (for NCP) is my responsibility.” The NCP is likely to field Mr. Patel or his wife Varsha.
The last date for filing of nominations is May 10.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor