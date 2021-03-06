Cong. to move no-trust motion on March 10

CHANDIGARH

A no-confidence motion will be moved by the Congress party against the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana on March 10.

After Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought to bring the no-confidence motion on the first day of the budget session itself, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that the Mr. Hooda could move the no-confidence motion on March 10, which could be then taken up for discussion.

Haryana Assembly’s budget session started with Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s address here on Friday.

Mr. Hooda talking to reporters outside the Assembly, said the no-confidence motion given by the Congress has been approved.

‘Stand will be clear’

“It will be debated on March 10 and it will be known which MLA votes in support of farmers and which in support of the anti-farmer government,” the former Chief Minister said.