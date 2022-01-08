Cong. to hold series of virtual meetings

New Delhi

08 January 2022 04:37 IST

Priyanka to host live interaction on Facebook

Beginning with a virtual meeting of its central election committee on Friday to finalise remaining candidates for Goa, the Congress has planned a series of virtual meetings for the next few days.

On Saturday, while All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will take questions from the public on a live Facebook session, AICC general secretaries, in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs from different States will virtually meet in batches over the next three days.

Sources said that apart from discussion on the upcoming Assembly elections in five States that — U.P., Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — discussions would also revolve around the membership drive and organizational elections at district and State levels that will culminate in the election of a new party chief by September this year.

According to a schedule, earlier approved by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party should end its membership drive by March this year.