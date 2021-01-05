Cong. to give ₹2 lakh each to families of farmers who lost lives, says Hooda

CHANDIGARH

05 January 2021

He demands that State government provide money and one job for each household

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation against new farm laws, former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress would provide financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to families of farmers who lost their lives.

Mr. Hooda said all Congress MLAs would make every effort to help these families. He demanded that the State government provide financial assistance and jobs to one member of the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing movement.

“It is the responsibility of the government to do so as all these people have lost their lives because of the stubborn attitude and insensitivity of the government,” said Mr. Hooda in a statement.

Extends support

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja visited Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and extended support to Congress MPs of Punjab who have been protesting against the farm laws. She also visited the Tikri border (Delhi) to extend support to the farmers.

She said the BJP government was trying to take away the rights of farmers through the laws. “More than 50 farmers have so far sacrificed their lives, but the government is still unmoved. The Central government should provide a compensation of ₹1 crore and government job to the families of the deceased,” she said.