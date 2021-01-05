Cong. to give ₹2 lakh each to families of farmers who lost lives, says Hooda

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation against new farm laws, former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress would provide financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to families of farmers who lost their lives.
Mr. Hooda said all Congress MLAs would make every effort to help these families. He demanded that the State government provide financial assistance and jobs to one member of the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing movement.
“It is the responsibility of the government to do so as all these people have lost their lives because of the stubborn attitude and insensitivity of the government,” said Mr. Hooda in a statement.
Extends support
Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja visited Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and extended support to Congress MPs of Punjab who have been protesting against the farm laws. She also visited the Tikri border (Delhi) to extend support to the farmers.
She said the BJP government was trying to take away the rights of farmers through the laws. “More than 50 farmers have so far sacrificed their lives, but the government is still unmoved. The Central government should provide a compensation of ₹1 crore and government job to the families of the deceased,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath