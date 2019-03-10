‘Cong. to fight polls in U.P. on own strength’

The Congress will fight the general election in Uttar Pradesh on its own strength, party’s west U.P. in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday, asserting the path of his party may be different from that of the SP and the BSP but their objective is the same.

Mr. Scindia added that as far as talks for alliances are concerned, “like-minded parties should also think in a like-minded way”.

The AICC general secretary’s remarks assume significance as they come amid reports that there may be a rethink on the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh to include the Congress.

On Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks that the Congress was very much in the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance and two seats were being left for it, Mr. Scindia said, “If this is his thinking, then we may also leave two-three seats for them.”

“The current situation is that the SP and the BSP have taken a decision that they want to walk on a different path with the same objective that the Congress has. Our paths can be different, but the objective is the same,” he said.

Mr. Scindia asserted that the Congress wants to have a UPA government at the Centre and was determined to come back to power in Uttar Pradesh by 2022.

‘UPA govt. at Centre’

“We have said time and again that our objective is the same that a UPA government must be formed at the Centre. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is going to fight this election on its own strength,” Mr. Scindia said.

“We believe that be it BSP or SP, they have taken a decision and we respect that decision. They have the right to choose their path. They have chosen their path and the Congress is going to fight this election on its own strength,” he said.

On whether talks should be held to bring like-minded parties together, he said dialogue should take place but it should be from both sides. “We are going to establish the Congress strongly on the ground in U.P. And we are moving in that direction,” he said. On leaders in the State like Savitri Bai Phule joining the Congress, Mr. Scindia said the party’s doors are open for those who have strength on the ground, want to serve the people and are committed to form a new Uttar Pradesh.

Both the Congress and the SP have announced their first list of candidates for some seats in the State.