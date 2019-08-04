Cong. to confront Fadnavis in open debates during his yatra

The Congress on Saturday said it will counter Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh Yatra with 50 melas (fairs) across the State, to expose the lies being propagated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The confrontation will be organised wherever Mr. Fadnavis’ convoy will travel and any resulting law and order situation would not be the Congress’ responsibility, it said.

Accepting the Chief Minister’s challenge for a public debate, Nana Patole, president, Congress campaign committee, said, “We accept his challenge for a public debate and are ready to counter every lie his party has been propagating. Thereafter, if he loses, the CM must give up on his journey halfway as promised.”

The Congress said the claims made by Mr. Fadnavis, during the flagging-off ceremony of the 4,400 km yatra at Yavatmal, on reducing farmer suicides and improving drought conditions are nothing but plain exaggeration.

During the ceremony, Mr. Fadnavis had said his government had brought more development in five years than the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party did during their regimes in the previous 15 years. “I invite anyone from the Opposition for a public debate to contest the claims I am making. My government has worked two times the pace of previous government,” the former MP said.

Mr. Patole said he himself would turn up for the debates and the Congress will expose lies on 50 different issues in the fairs. “I am accepting this challenge as the head of the Congress’ campaign committee. The CM should decide a time and place of his choosing. The CM has gone to the holy land of sant Tukdoji Maharaj and lied to the people of this State,” he said.

According to Mr. Patole, the government in 2018-19 declared that 35,000 villages were affected by drought. “Mr. Fadnavis claimed that the government has made 2,000 villages permanently drought free. This is a lie. The Damanganga project has promised 267 tmc water to drought affected areas of Vidarbha, and worse made Gujarat a stakeholder. Is the CM a dalal (agent) of the Gujarat government?” he asked.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday had flagged off the two-phased, month-long Mahajanadesh Yatra, which will cover 668 km in Konkan, 812 km in western Maharashtra, 1,232 km in Vidarbha, and 633 km and 1,069 km in north Maharastra and Marathwada respectively.