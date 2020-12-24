Cong. team meets EC on Manipur MLAs case

New Delhi

24 December 2020 03:22 IST

A delegation of Congress leaders has appealed to the Election Commission to decide the matter of disqualification of 12 Manipur legislators in the office of profit case at the earliest.

In a judgment delivered on September 17, the Manipur High Court had disqualified the 12 legislators who were appointed as Parliamentary secretaries by the BJP government of N. Biren Singh in 2017.

“We met the Election Commission and had a long discussion. The EC is processing the matter,” Congress State in-charge Bhakta Charan Das said in a briefing to the media after the meeting.

He said the Congress had appealed first to Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah, who had referred the matter to the EC. “We requested the EC to take an appropriate decision at the earliest,” Mr. Das said.