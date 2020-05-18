Cong. slams Haryana’s treatment of migrant labourers in Yamunanagar

CHANDIGARH

18 May 2020 01:20 IST

Use of force on the group was ‘inhumane’, former CM says

After the incident of police using mild force to disperse a group of migrant labourers who blocked the National Highway in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, the Opposition parties on Sunday hit out at the ruling BJP-JJP government for being “insensitive and inhumane’’.

On May 16, a group of migrant labourers, who had been staying in a relief centre at the Karera Khurd village in Yamunanagar district, besides few others who were travelling from neighbouring state of Punjab, blocked traffic on the Yamunanagar-Panchkula National Highway, demanding to be sent back to their native states.

“A few migrant labourers had blocked the highway, which resulted in traffic disruption. They were then pacified,” Sukhbir Singh, SHO, Yamunanagar (Sadar) told reporters.

The police used mild force to disperse the agitating group of labourers, many of who alleged that their patience was running out as it had been days that they had been stuck at the relief centre.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the use of force on migrant labourers. “It is insensitive and inhuman to beat up poor labourers who are victims of circumstances and the government should treat the labourers with empathy in this difficult period,” he said.

“Government should ensure that the workers don’t flee from the state, arrangements should be made for their stay and food, and that they be provided with immediate monetary relief or alternate employment. If the government is not able to do this or poor labourers want to go home, then proper arrangements should be made for migrants so that they can return home safe,” he said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also condemned the incident and accused the State government of oppressing the labourers.

“..In Haryana’s Yamunanagar, the Khattar government is beating up the migrants by chasing them!” Mr. Surjewala tweeted with a video clip of the incident tagged.