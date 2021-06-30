Cong. seeks RSS leader’s arrest in graft case

‘Stern action should be taken against him and he should be put behind bars’

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday demanded an immediate arrest of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ‘Kshetriya Pracharak’ (regional publicist) Nimbaram in a graft case involving alleged kicbacks of ₹20 crore in the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation’s contract with a garbage collection firm.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had on Tuesday arrested Rajaram Gurjar, husband of suspended Mayor Somya Gurjar, and a representative of the firm on corruption charges in the case. A video clip had recently surfaced in the social media showing the two accused engaged in a conversation related to the commission in the presence of Mr. Nimbaram, who was sitting with them.

Forensic reports

The ACB stated that it had prima facie found after getting the forensic reports on the video clip that Mr. Gurjar had sought a bribe for a public service, while the service provider had offered a heavy bribe and a third person was present there. Mr. Nimbaram’s name has appeared in the first information report registered by the ACB.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said at a press conference here that though the RSS claimed itself to be an “honest, nationalist and disciplined” organisation, it was in fact involved in “rampant corruption”, which had been thoroughly exposed. He said the senior RSS leader was visible in the video clip, on the basis of which the ACB had registered the case.

“These are the same people who have depicted their corrupt and dishonest character in the purchase of land worth ₹2 crore for the Ram temple in Ayodhya at an exorbitant price of ₹18 crore... They take refuge under the pretext of Hindu religion and nationalism,” Mr. Dotasra, who is also the Minister of State for Education, said.

Mr. Dotasra said stern action should be taken against the RSS leader and he should be put behind bars, as the State government had a “zero tolerance policy” against corruption.

Judicial inquiry

The Rajasthan High Court had on Monday upheld the suspension of Jaipur Greater Mayor Ms. Gurjar on charges of manhandling the local body’s Commissioner during an official meeting on the payment of dues to the same door-to-door garbage collecting firm. A judicial inquiry has also been initiated against Ms. Gurjar.

In its sharp reaction, the Opposition BJP accused the Congress government of trying to malign the image of a “nationalist organisation” and said targeting the RSS would cost it dearly.