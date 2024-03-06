Cong removes 'rebel' Himachal Pradesh leader from party secretary's post

March 06, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on March 6 removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.

In a release, Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Mr. Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect.

Also Read | Six disqualified Himachal MLAs move Supreme Court against Speaker’s disqualification order

Mr. Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh Minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip.

