Cong removes 'rebel' Himachal Pradesh leader from party secretary's post

The Congress on March 6 removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.
In a release, Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Mr. Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect.
Mr. Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh Minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip.
