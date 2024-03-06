ADVERTISEMENT

Cong removes 'rebel' Himachal Pradesh leader from party secretary's post

March 06, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh Minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip

PTI

The Congress on March 6 removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary. | Photo Credit: X@sudhirhp

The Congress on March 6 removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.

In a release, Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Mr. Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect.

Also Read | Six disqualified Himachal MLAs move Supreme Court against Speaker’s disqualification order

Mr. Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh Minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US