Cong. rally against inflation in Jaipur on Dec. 12

New Delhi

02 December 2021 05:39 IST

Police had refused permission to hold it in Delhi citing COVID-19 guidelines

The Congress announced on Wednesday that it would be holding a public rally against inflation in Jaipur on December 12, after the Delhi Police refused permission to hold the rally in the national capital citing COVID-19 guidelines.

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, in a statement, said the Indian National Congress was neither going to be intimidated by the “BJP's tactics” nor was it going to withdraw even an inch from its age-old commitment to raise issues concerning the people.

“It has been decided that the 'Mehangai Hatao' rally will be organised in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on December 12, 2021 itself. The party will keep raising the voice of the people and keep fighting their battles against this insensitive, arrogant and crony-driven Government till it takes corrective measures and provides the much needed relief from inflation,” he said.

Mr. Venugopal claimed that after a lot of effort, the Centre had agreed to the rally being held in Delhi Dwarka. “But the Modi government, in a prejudiced conspiracy, got the Lt governor of Delhi to cancel permission for the 'Mehangai Hatao' rally at Dwarka,” he alleged.

The Congress that had kicked off a two-week-long Jan Jagran Abhiyan against price rise had announced ‘Mehangai Hatao’ rally on December 12 that would have been addressed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.