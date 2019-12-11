Cong. protests in Punjab, Haryana, H.P.

Congress leaders and workers in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday held protests against the the BJP-led Centre government for bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.

They held demonstrations in Haryana’s Panchkula and Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla criticising the Modi government for bringing the contentious Bill, which they termed as “unconstitutional”.

Memo to Governor

In Punjab, party leaders led by State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar met Governor V.P. Singh Badnore and submitted a memorandum through him to the President, requesting him not to approve the Bill. Mr. Jakhar said the Centre had failed on the economic front and the country was badly hit by recession. “to hide its failure, the Modi government wanted to shatter communal harmony by implementing the Bill so that people can be distracted from the real issues.”

Mr. Jakhar said the task of dividing the society in the name of religion was left unfulfilled by the ‘British government’ but now the BJP wanted to complete British rulers’ agenda.

Slogans against Centre

In Panchkula, Congress workers led by Ram Kishan Gurjar carried placards condemning the amendment and shouted slogans against the Centre.

In Shimla, State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said the Bill violated the secular principles of the Constitution.

“This Bill reflects the ill-intentions of the ruling party, which can strike at the root of national unity,” he said.