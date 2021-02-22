Cong. protests in Nuh against farm laws

The Nuh Congress leaders and workers took out a protest march on Monday against the three contentious farm laws, the rising prices of petrol and diesel and seeking adequate irrigation water for the district.

The protesters took out a march involving a large number of locals from party headquarters to Gandhi Park and raised slogans against the BJP-led Central govt. demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws and reduction in petrol and cooking gas prices. Later, all three Congress MLAs from the district sat on a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatama Gandhi.

Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed, in his address to the farmers, said the three farm laws would end the grains market system and the Minimum Support Price policy. He said the laws prevented the farmers from going to the civil courts for redressal of their grievances and would cause the prices of food products to rise sharply.