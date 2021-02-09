Cong. MPs from Punjab to move bill against farm laws

New Delhi

09 February 2021 19:18 IST

Members to push private members’ bills for repeal of legislations

Congress MPs in Lok Sabha from Punjab, individually as well collectively, have decided to move private member’s bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Speaking to reporters, Lok Sabha member and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2021, will be moved in the Lower House by a group of party MPs from Punjab including himself, Ms. Preneet Kaur, Ms. Jasbir Singh Gill and Ms. Santokh Chaudhary.

Other Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha like Ravneet Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujala, Mohmmad Siddique and Dr. Amar Singh are also part of the effort.

Mr. Tewari said they would seek the support of MPs from other parties who have sympathy for the farmers and support their stand on the new legislations.

Asked whether a similar bill could be introduced in Rajya Sabha, he said they would request their counterparts in the Upper House to do so.

Pointing out that 203 members of Lok Sabha and 64 in the Rajya Sabha have registered farming as their profession, Mr Bittu said, “They should join hands with us [Punjab MPs] on the issue.”

In a joint statement, the Punjab MPs said over 80% of the 14.5 crore farmers are marginal farmers with less than two acres of cultivable land.

“...It is a travesty that the NDA/ BJP wants to replace the abolished practice of zamindari with Corporate Companydari by throwing these people at the mercy of oligarchs and chaebols (a Korean term for large family-owned business conglomerates). We will urge all right thinking MP’s in both Houses of Parliament to rise above party lines and support this initiative by moving their own bills on similar lines,” the Punjab MPs said in a joint statement.