Cong. MLA disqualified after conviction in case

31 January 2021 01:29 IST

Congress MLA from Haryana’s Kalka constituency Pradeep Chaudhary stands disqualified from January 14, after his conviction by a Himachal Pradesh court in an assault, rioting case.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday said a notification in this regard has been issued by the Assembly secretariat.

“Consequent upon the conviction of Pradeep Chaudhary, MLA, by the court of Jitender Kumar, Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Nalagarh, District Solan…Shri Pradeep Chaudhary, stands disqualified from the membership of Haryana Vidhan Sabha from the date of his conviction, ie January 14, 2021. And accordingly one Assembly seat has fallen vacant,” read the notification.

Now, the Congress has a strength of 30 MLAs in the 90-member State Assembly.