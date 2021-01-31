Cong. MLA disqualified after conviction in case

Congress MLA from Haryana’s Kalka constituency Pradeep Chaudhary stands disqualified from January 14, after his conviction by a Himachal Pradesh court in an assault, rioting case.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday said a notification in this regard has been issued by the Assembly secretariat.
“Consequent upon the conviction of Pradeep Chaudhary, MLA, by the court of Jitender Kumar, Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Nalagarh, District Solan…Shri Pradeep Chaudhary, stands disqualified from the membership of Haryana Vidhan Sabha from the date of his conviction, ie January 14, 2021. And accordingly one Assembly seat has fallen vacant,” read the notification.
Now, the Congress has a strength of 30 MLAs in the 90-member State Assembly.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath