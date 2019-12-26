Cong. misleading people on CAA, claims Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party’s former president Rahul Gandhi on the issues of the new Citizenship law, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, accusing them of “misleading the people” of the country.
Mr. Chouhan said that the Congress and other Opposition parties were misinforming and misleading the people of the country to spread hate, violence and unrest in the country.
“The Act was passed in Parliament with due process and diligence after a debate. Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi did not participate in the debate and never said a word when this Act was being discussed in Parliament. While Ms. Sonia along with her family is leading protests against CAA at Rajghat, why was she and Rahul silent about this when it was being discussed in Parliament,” asked Mr. Chouhan.
